← Return to OtherVoices Articles Coppola Winery Establishes Scholarship for Employees at SSU Submitted By: Valery Vue, October 23, 2019 Sonoma County, CA - October 23, 2019 - The award-winning Francis Ford Coppola Winery is now offering full-tuition scholarships for employees interested in pursuing their education at Sonoma State University. The first beneficiaries, dubbed the “ Coppola Winery Scholars ,” began their studies during the 2019 fall semester and are already working towards their degrees.



“We wanted to partner with a local university to cover employees’ college education. Naturally, we reached out to our contacts at the Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University,” said Corey Beck, The Family Coppola CEO and Chief of Winemaking. “We knew about the Wine Industry Scholars Program and Rodney Strong Pathways Program that the Wine Business Institute had spearheaded and tapped their expertise to help us implement the idea.”



"We are very excited about this new partnership with the Francis Ford Coppola Winery," said Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. " We are also pleased that employers and professionals in the region look to Sonoma State University as the destination for their education.".



Coppola Winery Scholars include Catalina Gonzalez and Gia Gagliardino. Catalina, the Rustic: Francis’s Favorites restaurant pastry chef, has been with the Francis Ford Coppola Winery for five years and will study psychology. Gia is a food and beverage supervisor and has been with the company for nearly four years. Both recipients are expected to complete their degrees the spring of 2023.



“The program is benefiting me so much. I don’t have to stress myself out on how I’m going to pay for school, and that gives me more time and energy to prioritize my classes. My parents and my sister are my main motivation to pursue this degree,” Catalina says.



“The Family Coppola is a wonderful company in that they recognize how important employees are to the growth and success of the organization,” said Gia Gagliardino, who is currently a senior in Business Administration with a focus on marketing and wine studies. “Through this scholarship opportunity, I know my company believes in me and my future. It’s motivating.”



# # #



About Wine Business Institute



The School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State is the first in the United States to offer an undergraduate degree (since 1998), an MBA (since 2008), and most recently an Executive MBA (since 2012) focused on the business of wine. The school’s Wine Business Institute is housed in the newly opened Wine Spectator Learning Center located in the heart of campus. For more information, go to http://sbe.sonoma.edu/winebiz





About Sonoma State University



With a student population of 9,200, Sonoma State is a regionally serving public university committed to educational access and excellence. Guided by our core values and driven by a commitment to the liberal arts and sciences, Sonoma State delivers high-quality education through innovative programs that leverage the economic, cultural and natural resources of the North Bay. See more news from SSU at http://news.sonoma.edu/.



# # #



About Francis Ford Coppola Winery



The Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most — cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure — and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, “a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life.” Visit FrancisFordCoppolaWinery.com to plan your next visit. Also, earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more about other areas of the business including resorts, spirits and more.



# # # Sonoma County, CA - October 23, 2019 - The award-winning Francis Ford Coppola Winery is now offering full-tuition scholarships for employees interested in pursuing their education at Sonoma State University. The first beneficiaries, dubbed the “ Coppola Winery Scholars ,” began their studies during the 2019 fall semester and are already working towards their degrees.“We wanted to partner with a local university to cover employees’ college education. Naturally, we reached out to our contacts at the Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University,” said Corey Beck, The Family Coppola CEO and Chief of Winemaking. “We knew about the Wine Industry Scholars Program and Rodney Strong Pathways Program that the Wine Business Institute had spearheaded and tapped their expertise to help us implement the idea.”"We are very excited about this new partnership with the Francis Ford Coppola Winery," said Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. " We are also pleased that employers and professionals in the region look to Sonoma State University as the destination for their education.".Coppola Winery Scholars include Catalina Gonzalez and Gia Gagliardino. Catalina, the Rustic: Francis’s Favorites restaurant pastry chef, has been with the Francis Ford Coppola Winery for five years and will study psychology. Gia is a food and beverage supervisor and has been with the company for nearly four years. Both recipients are expected to complete their degrees the spring of 2023.“The program is benefiting me so much. I don’t have to stress myself out on how I’m going to pay for school, and that gives me more time and energy to prioritize my classes. My parents and my sister are my main motivation to pursue this degree,” Catalina says.“The Family Coppola is a wonderful company in that they recognize how important employees are to the growth and success of the organization,” said Gia Gagliardino, who is currently a senior in Business Administration with a focus on marketing and wine studies. “Through this scholarship opportunity, I know my company believes in me and my future. It’s motivating.”# # #About Wine Business InstituteThe School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State is the first in the United States to offer an undergraduate degree (since 1998), an MBA (since 2008), and most recently an Executive MBA (since 2012) focused on the business of wine. The school’s Wine Business Institute is housed in the newly opened Wine Spectator Learning Center located in the heart of campus. For more information, go to http://sbe.sonoma.edu/winebizAbout Sonoma State UniversityWith a student population of 9,200, Sonoma State is a regionally serving public university committed to educational access and excellence. Guided by our core values and driven by a commitment to the liberal arts and sciences, Sonoma State delivers high-quality education through innovative programs that leverage the economic, cultural and natural resources of the North Bay. See more news from SSU at http://news.sonoma.edu/.# # #About Francis Ford Coppola WineryThe Family Coppola encompasses all of the things Francis loves most — cinema, wine, food, resorts and adventure — and embraces quality, authenticity and pleasure as a backbone to each of these vibrant business endeavors. Anchored in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, known for its superior level of quality and integrity, is, as Francis puts it, “a wine wonderland, a park of pleasure where people of all ages can enjoy all the best things in life: food, wine, music, dancing, games, swimming and performances of all types. A place to celebrate the love of life.” Visit FrancisFordCoppolaWinery.com to plan your next visit. Also, earn and redeem points through Coppola Rewards membership at CoppolaRewards.com or visit www.TheFamilyCoppola.com to learn more about other areas of the business including resorts, spirits and more.# # #